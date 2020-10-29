Texas gas prices hit lowest levels since mid-summer

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average gas price has reached its lowest levels since the middle of the summer, according to AAA Texas.

The average price currently sits at $1.84 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, which is three cents less than this time last week.

The national average is significantly higher at $2.15. AAA Texas says that drivers in the Lone Star State have been paying below $2 a gallon for 230 consecutive days, the longest streak since gas first went over that mark in 2005.