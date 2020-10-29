Texas gas prices hit lowest levels since mid-summer

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average gas price has reached its lowest levels since the middle of the summer, according to AAA Texas.
The average price currently sits at $1.84 for a gallon of unleaded fuel, which is three cents less than this time last week.
The national average is significantly higher at $2.15. AAA Texas says that drivers in the Lone Star State have been paying below $2 a gallon for 230 consecutive days, the longest streak since gas first went over that mark in 2005.
“The price for a gallon of regular unleaded on average statewide has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three months. COVID-19 concerns remain a primary factor as travel and day-to-day activities are impacted.”AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster