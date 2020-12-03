Texas gas prices jump up after the Thanksgiving Holiday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – While still significantly down compared to this point last year, gas prices have ticked up since the nation consumed far too much turkey and pumpkin pie last week.

According to AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas currently sits at $1.85, a five-cent bump from seven days ago.

“The statewide average increased from last week even as demand fell across the country. Even as prices at the pump jumped week-to-week, Texans are still paying far less than this time last year.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.09 while motorists in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.74 per gallon.

Despite the spike, Texas is still paying far below the national average. The average across all 50 states is $2.16, more than 40 cents higher than the Lone Star State. The state currently has the third-lowest gas prices in the U.S., behind only Missouri and Mississippi.