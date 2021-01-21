Texas gas prices jump yet again, still lower than this time last year

FILE – In this March 31, 2020 file photo, prices are seen on a gas pump in Brandon, Miss. U.S. consumer prices jumped 0.6% in July as gasoline prices continued to rise. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, Aug. 12, that the increase in its consumer price index matched a 0.6% rise in June. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average price for a gallon of gas jumped up again over the past week, according to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

The statewide average is currently $2.12, slightly higher than last week’s $2.10. Despite the spike, officials say that the price is still less than it was at this time last year. It it also the second week that Texans are paying more than $2 per gallon, after nearly a year of lowered prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rising crude oil prices have led to an increase at the pump for drivers in the Lone Star State. And while the price increase trend has shown signs of slowing, higher crude oil prices may be on the horizon despite gasoline demand continuing to be below January 2020 levels.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.32 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.99 per gallon.

The nation is still paying significantly more than Texas for gas. The national average is $2.40 and currently the Lone Star State has the third-lowest prices in the country.