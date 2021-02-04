Texas gas prices now higher than pre-pandemic levels

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After nearly a year of gas prices being extra low due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have now not only rebounded but exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

AAA Texas released on Thursday that the statewide average for gas is now $2.16, which is three cents higher than the first week of February in 2020.

Market analysts attribute the rise in gas prices to increasing crude oil prices. Crude oil has been trading at higher prices due to optimism about COVID-19 vaccines renewing demand later this year.

“Typically, this time of the year, gas prices trend downward. That is not the case this year as crude oil continues to price at levels not seen since mid-February 2020.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster

Across the nation however, Texans are still paying low at the pump. The Lone Star State still has the third-lowest gas prices out of the 50 states and D.C.