Texas gas prices see small decrease for the first time since January

**FILE**A gasoline station attendant pumps gas in this July 13, 2006 file photo in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gas prices in Texas have seen a small decrease for the first time since January.

Gas prices have decreased by one cent compared to last week, March 18.

The average gas price in Texas is $2.63. In El Paso, drivers pay the most on average at $2.96 whereas drivers in the Sherman-Denison area pay $2.48 per gallon.

Gas prices have increased 81 cents since 2020, according to AAA.

“Drivers are still filling up with the some of the most expensive gas of the year,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “However, thanks to increased refinery production and a healthy gasoline supply, the upward trend in retail fuel prices seems to have taken a pause for now.”

According to AAA, Texas has ranked 4th lowest in the country for paying the cheapest gas prices.