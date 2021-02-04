Texas high school starts grocery store where students pay with good deeds

SANGER, Texas (KETK) – For students at Linda Tutt High School in Sanger, school is quite literally a one-stop-shopt.

From shopping carts to shelves, canned goods to cold items, it’s believed to be the first-of-it’s kind grocery store at a high school.

The food there is free, with the money coming from Texas Health Resources, which identified Sanger as a food insecure area.

Instead of dollars, items are priced in points to give all students access to food. They can increase their buying power with the power of good deeds.

“I’ve been frustrated that a lot of the students are hungry a lot of the students don’t have their basic needs met for a variety of reasons. And if they are hungry they can’t learn. Where the good deeds come in, they can get additional bonus points for doing good deeds for having positive office referrals, for volunteering, or helping in the school. Dr. Ann Hughes, Director of Student Intervention at Sanger ISD

The store is managed and run entirely by students, like junior Preston Westbrook. The store is about not just meeting a basic need, it’s providing basic job training as well.

“It makes me feel better than they’re feeling good and not having the life struggles not trying to figure out where they’re gonna get their food or money to be able to do this,” Westbrook said.

The store will hold food drives to help keep the shelves stocked and provide goods to other food-donation charities in the area.