Texas high school student, father killed in small plane crash

A single-engine plane crash north of Fort Worth killed an 18-year-old high school senior and his father. (Photo via NBCDFW)

AZLE, Texas (KETK/AP) – A Texas high school senior and his father were killed in a small plane crash over the weekend just outside of the DFW metroplex.

18-year-old Jack Schwantz and 55-year-old Charles Schwantz, who was piloting the plane, crashed just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning near Azle, which is northwest of Fort Worth.

Jack was an Azle High School senior and was a lineman on the football team. Head Coach Devon Dorris told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in a text that, “Charles Schwantz was an accomplished commercial pilot, and Jack had a passion for flying as the two spent many Saturdays flying together.”

Dorris tweeted that those who knew Jack “knew he was one of the greatest humans to ever put on the Azle Hornet jersey. That’s not talk; that’s truth.”

Principal Randy Cobb confirmed that crisis counselors were made available to students on Monday. He also asked for prayers for the Schwantz family and students affected by their deaths.

Records from the Federal Aviation Administration show that the plane was a single-engine Aeronca 7AC and that it was 75 years old.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident.