AUSTIN (Nexstar) — As part of a larger effort to crack down on ‘Big Tech,’ the Texas House gave initial passage to a bill Tuesday that would require websites to protect teenagers from “harmful” content and get parental consent before using minors’ data.

The “Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment Act” (SCOPE) aims to give parents and guardians more tools for shielding their kids from “addictive algorithms” and prevent social media companies from collective private information about minors.

It comes amid growing concerns around high usage of social media by American teens and the consequences the volume of usage can have on their overall health. Earlier this year, the U.S. Surgeon General said he believes anyone younger than age 14 should not have social media accounts, citing growing research showing the harmful impacts it can have on children’s mental health and development.

A priority of Speaker Dade Phelan, the bill would prevent a “digital service provider” or DSP from entering an agreement with minors. Currently, most social media platforms require children to be 13 or older before joining, but loopholes make enforcement of this more difficult.

During opening remarks on the bill, author Rep. Shelby Slawson, (R-Stephenville), shared anecdotes of Texas teens who were exposed to harmful content on social media, saying they are “unquestionably suffering” under how social media sites currently operate for teens.

“Their young minds are being shaped by addictive algorithms,” she said. “Our children are not the customers of these platforms they are the commodities being traded.”

In a March committee hearing on the bill, San Antonio parent MaryCarmen Srinivasan told lawmakers about the negative effects of social media she’s seen firsthand on her child.

“If your child is already dealing with mental health issues, the algorithm can listen to this and start advertising to you,” she said. “I searched for vaping once on Instagram, got a disclaimer but also gave me the choice to join groups or see also minors in these groups. The way the algorithm can listen to what you’re saying, or remember what you’re searching, and open up many different accesses of said searches is very concerning.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates. KXAN Capitol Correspondent Monica Madden will have a full report at 5 p.m.