Texas hunting, fishing licenses go on sale soon

AUSTIN (KETK) – Texas hunting and fishing licenses for the 2021-22 season will go on sale Aug. 15.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) wanted to remind hunters and anglers that current year Texas hunting and fishing licenses will expire at the end of August.

Each year Texans purchase more than 2.7 million hunting and fishing licenses, which help fund several conservation efforts and recreational opportunities.

Many projects are made possible by the purchasing of license sales including fish stocking, wildlife management, habitat restoration, public hunting leases, river fishing access and Texas Game Wardens.

A variety of licenses can be purchased online through the official TPWD website, by phone at 1-800-895-4248 during regular business hours or in person at more than 1,800 retailers across the state.

Anyone planning to buy their license from TPWD’s Austin Headquarters is reminded to make an advance appointment. Appointments may be scheduled up to one week in advance. Call 1-800-262-8755 or 512-389-4828 to schedule.

TPWD encourages repeat license buyers to use the expedited checkout process, which speeds up re-purchasing the same license bought in recent years.

Customers can access their past and current licenses in several ways: