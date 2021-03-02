Texas Independence Day marks 185 years since breaking free from Mexico

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – March 2 marks Texas Independence Day for the Lone Star State.

Locally, the Tyler Fire Department said there will be a fireworks display in the area behind the 1836 Texas Kitchen restaurant on Old Jacksonville Highway. The display is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. and should last 5-7 minutes.

185 years ago in 1836 at Washington-on-the-Brazos, Texans gathered to declare independence from Mexico. Like the United States Declaration of Independence, the Texan version contains a statement on the nature of government, a list of grievances and a final declaration of independence.

Photo from the Texas State Historical Association

They said the Mexican government had “continually exhibited every characteristic of a weak, corrupt, and tyrannical government.”

In Texas’ leap to liberate themselves from Mexico, the spirit of the state and the people in it was solidified. Echoes of that independent spirit linger even today.

Sam Houston was chosen as commander in chief of the Texas military, where he led an army to a final victory over Mexico at the battle of San Jacinto. Not long after that, Houston was elected president of the new Republic of Texas.

Texas Independence Day, coincidentally, falls on Houston’s birthday.

Texas was annexed into the U.S. as the 28th state in December 1845.