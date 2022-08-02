HOUSTON (KETK) – Police are investigating after a south Texas infant died at a motel on Tuesday, said the Houston Police Department.

Officers got a call to a Houston motel at 15101 Katy Freeway at approximately 1:25 p.m., and they found the deceased infant, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The infant was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead. Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson said the death is suspicious, and homicide investigators are looking into the situation.

He told KPRC the parents are not cooperating with officials, and no one has been arrested yet.