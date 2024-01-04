AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas remains the most popular state for people to move to for the third consecutive year, according to U-Haul.

The moving company released its annual rankings of ‘top growth states.’ The rankings show which states had the largest number of one-way movers using U-Haul equipment in 2023. More than 2.5 million one-way trips were recorded across the U.S. and Canada.

Texas remained the most popular state, with Florida remaining in the No. 2 spot. North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee round out the top five for 2023.

“Migration to states in the Southeast and Southwest is still very pronounced,” said J.T. Taylor, president of U-Haul International. “Demand for one-way equipment out of certain markets in the Northeast, Midwest and West Coast mirrors what we have seen during recent moving cycles.”

California ranked last among all states and had the largest net loss of one-way movers for the fourth year in a row.

When it comes to cities, three in Texas appear in the top 10 for most one-way moves: Austin ranks fifth, College Station-Bryan ranks sixth, and Dallas ranks ninth.

Palm Bay-Melbourne, Florida, took the top spot, ahead of Ocala, Florida. Charleston, South Carolina, took the third spot.

Here’s a look at the full top 10:

Palm Bay-Melbourne, Florida Ocala, Florida Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida Austin, Texas College Station-Bryan, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Dallas, Texas Myrtle Beach-North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Census estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau last month show Texas added more people than any other state between July 2022 and July 2023.

As of July 1, 2023, an estimated 30,503,301 people reside in Texas, making the state second only to California, which has just under 39 million residents. The figures show Texas’ population increased by an estimated 473,453 people since July 2022, or 1.58%.