TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Land Commissioner and state Attorney General candidate George P. Bush said a permanent border wall is coming to the Texas Border.
“Your viewers are one of the first to hear, a permanent border wall will be coming to the Texas border,” Bush told The Donlon Report.
He said that there will be a larger announcement coming in the days ahead. Private donations for a Texas border wall grew to $54 million as of October and Governor Abbott recently signed a $1.8 billion bill allotting extra state funding to border security initiatives.
- Texas Land Commissioner says permanent border wall coming to Texas Border
- Thursday Evening Forecast: Record temperatures again Friday, then rainy & cold on Saturday
- Lufkin man dies after alleged baseball bat attack
- TikTok school threats prompt call for parents to talk to kids: Here’s how
- Former Tyler ISD School Board President Fritz Hager announces run for Smith County Commissioner