Texas Land Commissioner to provide emergency authorization on state land to build border wall

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced Wednesday that border wall construction will receive emergency authorization on state lands to support Governor Abbott’s recent call to complete the Texas border wall.

Owning approximately 591,595 surface acres along the border, the GLO will partner with state and local officials to expedite the completion of the barrier needed to protect Texans from smuggling, crime, and trafficking.

“Texans are tired of watching their border communities disregarded by the Biden Administration’s ‘look-the-other-way’ approach to the ongoing crisis,” said Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. “The rate at which human traffickers, drug smugglers, and other criminals are entering Texas is alarming and unacceptable. This crisis is not localized to border communities. Texans across the state are severely impacted by the inaction from the federal government. I will do everything within my constitutional authority to bring an end to the lawlessness created by this administration.”

This agreement marks the second action taken by the GLO under Commissioner Bush’s leadership to mitigate the Texas border crisis. In 2020, the GLO entered an agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, allowing the federal agency to enter state lands along the border and make improvements to access roads. This agreement improved our Border Patrol Agent’s response rate and increased safety.

Last month, CBP announced more than 180,000 persons-including over 10,000 children-attempted to enter the U.S. illegally through the Southwest Border. The latest data from CBP also points to the increased seizure of the deadly drug fentanyl this year compared to FY 2020.

The GLO will continue to fight back against harmful federal policies that threaten Texans’ livelihoods.