Texas launches website aimed at fighting opioid additions, overdoses

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Texas Health and Human Services is launching a new website to promote a statewide effort to fight against opioid addition and overdose.

TXopioidresponse.org provides tips for safe usage of opioids and information on the dangers of misusing prescription opioid medications.

It explains what opioids are, how they affect the body, how misuse can have dangerous side effects and how to safely manage pain.

According to Kasey Strey, Texas Targeted Opioid Response Director at Texas Health and Human Services Commission, one in five Texas has experienced an opioid overdose or know someone who has.

“We are dedicated to preventing prescription opioid misuse, overdoses and opioid use disorder,” Strey said. “With awareness of the risks and how to take medications safely, Texans can prevent opioid misuse and help put an end to the opioid crisis.”

The CDC says that every day, 128 people in the United States die after an overdose involving prescription or illicit opioids.