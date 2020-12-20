Texas leads in the nation with driving fatalities in 2019

TEXAS (KETK) – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released early estimates of driving fatalities in 2019.

A total of 36,096 people have been killed in traffic crashes, a 2% decrease from 36,835 in 2018 or 739 fewer fatalities.

In 2019 Texas led the nation with the most traffic related fatalities with 3,615 deaths. Out of those deaths 37%, or 1,332, were alcohol-impaired-driving fatalities.

■ There were fewer fatalities in 2019 than 2018 in the following categories.

◆ Passenger vehicle occupant fatalities (630 fewer fatalities, 2.8% decrease)

◆ Passenger car occupant fatalities (649 fewer fatalities, 5.0% decrease

■ Fatalities increased in 2019 compared to 2018 in the following categories.

◆ Light-truck occupant fatalities (19 more fatalities, 0.2% increase)

◆ SUV occupant fatalities (155 more fatalities, 3.4% increase)