Texas legislators extend condolences to officers involved in attack at U.S. Capitol

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After news broke of the stabbing and shooting at the U.S. Capitol many Texas representatives sent their thoughts and prayers and gave their condolences.

On Friday, April 2, a U.S. Capitol police officer was killed and another officer was injured and is in critical condition after a 25-year-old Indiana man attacked the capitol.

The suspect, identified as Noah Green drove his car into a barricade. NBC News reported that the driver jumped out of the car toward the officers with a knife after running them over. The officers then shot the suspect.

The officer who was killed was identified as William F. Evans. He had been a member of the USCP for 18 years. He began service on March 7, 2003.

Senator Ted Cruz said that he and his wife extend their deepest condolences on the loss of the U.S. Capitol Police Officer.

Heidi and I extend our deepest condolences on the loss of one of the U.S. Capitol Police's finest.



We will continue to pray for the second officer in the hospital.



Thank you to all of the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 2, 2021

Representative Van Taylor said that he was praying for the two injured officers as well as every member of the Capitol Police Department.

Praying for the two injured officers and every member of the @CapitolPolice. https://t.co/nt4MGdBrWJ — Rep Van Taylor (@RepVanTaylor) April 2, 2021

Rep. Kevin Brady said that he was devastated at the news.

Devastated at the news of one of our own Capitol Police Officer's death. Praying for their family.



As always, I am reminded of the selflessness and bravery the USCP display protecting us and our Capitol each and every day. — Rep. Kevin Brady (@RepKevinBrady) April 2, 2021

Rep. Michael McCaul told people to keep the police officers in their prayers.

Please keep these police officers in your prayers. https://t.co/EAujao3XnW — Michael McCaul (@RepMcCaul) April 2, 2021

Rep. August Pfluger said that his staff and interns were accounted for.

All of my staff and interns are safe and accounted for. I am praying for the safety of our brave @CapitolPolice officers. https://t.co/UUGTOeNliV — Rep. August Pfluger (@RepPfluger) April 2, 2021

Randy Weber said that he has been monitoring the situation at the U.S. Capitol.

Have been monitoring the situation at the US Capitol. Congress out of session. Praying for our brave @CapitolPolice officers. — Randy Weber (@TXRandy14) April 2, 2021

Rep. Veronica Escobar said that she was praying to the two officers in the attack.

Praying for the two U.S. Capitol Police officers that have injured in today’s attack.



As we await for more information, I’m grateful to our USCP officers, National Guard service members, and first responders working to keep everyone safe. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) April 2, 2021

Rep. Pete Sessions was “deeply grieved” after learning about the passing of the Capitol Police Officer.

I’m deeply grieved in learning about the tragic passing of a @CapitolPolice officer.



The men and women of our US Capitol Police serve & protect Members of Congress, staff, and employees with strength and courage every day. My wife and I are praying for all involved. — Pete Sessions (@PeteSessions) April 2, 2021

Rep. Jodey Arrington said that he was praying to officers and the first responders.

Anne and I are praying for the injured United States Capitol Police officers and the first responders who came to help. Thank you for your courage and strength. https://t.co/WITkEaaxRB — Rep. Jodey Arrington (@RepArrington) April 2, 2021

Rep. Joaquin Castro said that he was wishing healing and comfort to police department and to the family of the officer who died.

This has been a tremendously difficult year for @CapitolPolice. Wishing healing and comfort to the entire department and to the family of the Capitol Police Officer who died in the line of duty. — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) April 2, 2021

Congressman Michael Cloud said that what happened outside the Capitol was heartbreaking.

The violence and intimidation we’ve seen today undermines the very objectives of a free and functioning Republic and has absolutely no place here.



Rep. Henry Cuellar said that “violence against the heart of our democracy must end” in response to what happened at the U.S. Capitol.