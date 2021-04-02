Texas legislators extend condolences to officers involved in attack at U.S. Capitol

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After news broke of the stabbing and shooting at the U.S. Capitol many Texas representatives sent their thoughts and prayers and gave their condolences.
On Friday, April 2, a U.S. Capitol police officer was killed and another officer was injured and is in critical condition after a 25-year-old Indiana man attacked the capitol.
The suspect, identified as Noah Green drove his car into a barricade. NBC News reported that the driver jumped out of the car toward the officers with a knife after running them over. The officers then shot the suspect.
The officer who was killed was identified as William F. Evans. He had been a member of the USCP for 18 years. He began service on March 7, 2003.
Senator Ted Cruz said that he and his wife extend their deepest condolences on the loss of the U.S. Capitol Police Officer.
Representative Van Taylor said that he was praying for the two injured officers as well as every member of the Capitol Police Department.
Rep. Kevin Brady said that he was devastated at the news.
Rep. Michael McCaul told people to keep the police officers in their prayers.
Rep. August Pfluger said that his staff and interns were accounted for.
Randy Weber said that he has been monitoring the situation at the U.S. Capitol.
Rep. Veronica Escobar said that she was praying to the two officers in the attack.
Rep. Pete Sessions was “deeply grieved” after learning about the passing of the Capitol Police Officer.
Rep. Jodey Arrington said that he was praying to officers and the first responders.
Rep. Joaquin Castro said that he was wishing healing and comfort to police department and to the family of the officer who died.
Congressman Michael Cloud said that what happened outside the Capitol was heartbreaking.
Rep. Henry Cuellar said that “violence against the heart of our democracy must end” in response to what happened at the U.S. Capitol.
- WATCH THIS: Deer flies through the windshield of Virginia school bus shocking driver and students
- East Texas man charged in Capitol riot files motion to be released on bond, lawyers call investigation ‘sloppy’
- Texas legislators extend condolences to officers involved in attack at U.S. Capitol
- UT Health Henderson has COVID-19 vaccines available for April 6
- VAX FACTS: COVID-19 vaccines can have side effects