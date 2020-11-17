Texas Lottery announces holiday scratch ticket games

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Lottery is offering its players a chance to scratch and be merry for the holiday season. The holiday games range from $1 to $10 in price.

“The Texas Lottery is always thrilled to celebrate the holiday season with our players through our holiday scratch ticket games. While these games are popular and make for an exciting gift, we want to remind our consumers that they should only be purchased for individuals who are 18 years old or older.” Gary Grief, Executive Director of the Texas Lottery

Merry Magic is a $10 game that headlines the Texas Lottery’s 2020 holiday scratch ticket suite with chances to win a $100,000 top prize. The game features more than $39.4 million in total cash prizes.

Holiday Bucks is the suite’s $5 game that features a sophisticated design with holographic elements. Each scratch ticket in the game offers 20 chances to win cash prizes, including a $50,000 top prize. More than $24.7 million in total cash prizes are available in the game.

The Texas Lottery’s $3 holiday game, Winter Words, is a words-themed, extended play game that features 12 games on every ticket with chances to win cash prizes, totaling $9.7 million, including a $20,000 top prize.

For those looking for a present-topper, Gifts Galore is a $2 game that features a whimsical look and special sparkling holographic effects with 10 chances to win cash prizes, including a $2,000 top prize. Gifts Galore offers more than $9.5 million in total cash prizes.

With more than $5.5 million in total cash prizes, Tic Tac Snow is a $1 stocking-stuffer that features a tictac-toe play style and offers chances to win a $500 top prize.

All five games are available for purchase at all Texas Lottery® retailers where scratch ticket games are sold.