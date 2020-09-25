Texas Lottery breaks sales record again, $45.5M current jackpot for Lotto Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the 10th consecutive year, the Texas Lottery said Thursday it broke its previous sales record for the fiscal year.

The lottery made $6.7 billion in sales in the 2020 fiscal year, a 7.2% increase over what it made the year prior. The sales record also enabled the lottery to give $1.68 billion to Texas education and veteran initiatives.

“Never in the 28-year history of the Texas Lottery has a year unfolded quite like Fiscal Year 2020 did, and our success is attributed first and foremost to our hard-working retailers,” Texas Lottery Executive Director Gary Grief said.

The lottery gave $1.66 billion to the Foundation School Fund and $22.2 million to the Fund of Veterans’ Assistance, the largest contribution to both funds the lottery has ever made.

With no winner Wednesday, the jackpot for Lotto Texas grew to an estimated $45.5 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The jackpot is currently larger than national lottery games Powerball or Mega Millions, and the odds of winning Lotto Texas are better than national games, for what it’s worth.

The odds of hitting it big in Lotto Texas is 1-in-25 million, while in Powerball it’s 1-in-292 million and 1-in-302 million for Mega Millions.