PARKER COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Texas man was arrested after he allegedly shot his wife during a fight over money.

47-year-old Michael Wayne Stearns from Parker County, which is near Fort Worth, was detained on Wednesday after he called 911 and told them he shot his wife, wrote our NBC affiliate KXAS.

Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at Stearns and Michelle House’s home around 4 p.m. and saw him holding a 12 gauge shotgun and sitting on his porch.

Authorities then went inside the home to find the 55-year-old injured woman.

House was shot in her side near her ribcage and was taken to a Fort Worth hospital. The couple were arguing over their finances then Stearns reached for his .22 pistol and yelled expletives at his wife before he shot her in their living room, said deputies.

Stearns was also charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.