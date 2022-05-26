HOUSTON (KETK) – A second man involved in a Houston drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder, said Kim Ogg, the Harris County District Attorney.

Eric Black pleaded guilty to murder this year in the case involving 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Black was offered a plea deal so his sentence would not be more than 35 years in prison, and he had to testify against Larry Demetricus Woodruffe, 27.

Woodruffe was sentenced to life in prison without parole for capital murder for the drive-by shooting that happened on Dec. 30, 2018.

Black was sentenced on Thursday by District Judge Vanessa Velasquez.

“Jazmine Barnes’ death was a tragic and heartbreaking example of needless and pointless gun violence, and she and her family deserved justice and they got justice,” said Ogg.

On the day of the shooting, Jazmine and three of her siblings were riding in their mother’s Dodge Avenger and they were near their home in Houston. Black was driving the car and Woodruffe was a passenger, and he shot at the family’s car.

Woodruffe and Black believed the car was owned by their rival. Jazmine was shot and died, and her mother was shot in the shoulder.

“For the family of Jazmine Barnes, we’re grateful that we finally reached a resolution that’s just,” said Assistant District Attorney Alycia Harvey, who was the prosecutor.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated this incident.