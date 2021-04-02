Texas nurse says watch out for rattlesnakes near bluebonnets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get out your cameras, the bluebonnets are out! But look closely before you get too close.

“We see cases every year of people being bitten by a snake, usually a rattlesnake in the bluebonnets,” said Kristen Hullum, a nurse at St. David’s Round Rock.

She says if a snake does bite you, assume it’s venomous. Don’t try to suck out the venom, Nurse Hullum says that’s a myth, “There are some cowboy movies suggesting to suck the venom out. You don’t want to do that.” READ MORE: Beware of fire ants, other dangers in bluebonnet fields

And do not apply pressure to the wound

“It used to be thought that you can put a tourniquet around the leg or arm wherever the bite was. There is no evidence that works,” she said.

The best thing to do is get to an emergency room right away or call 911.

“You want to get to the emergency room within a few short hours so we can give you the anti-venom. The goal is to keep that venom from circulating and causing real damage.”