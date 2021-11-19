Texas Parks and Wildlife Department remind hunters to report harvests for upcoming antlerless deer season

FILE: Two deer graze in a Yosemite Valley field on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wanted to remind hunters to report their harvests during the upcoming antlerless deer season from Nov. 25-28.

Mandatory reporting is required for any antlerless deer harvested during the four-day doe season, along with any antlerless deed harvested during the archery, youth-only, and muzzleloader seasons.

Within 24 hours of harvest, hunters in 21 counties listed below will be required to report their harvest to TPWD using either the free My Texas Hunt Harvest mobile app (for iOS and Android) or on the My Texas Hunt Harvest web page.

Counties required to report their harvest include:

  • Austin
  • Bastrop
  • Caldwell
  • Colorado
  • Comal (East of I-35)
  • De Witt
  • Fayette
  • Goliad (North of US 59)
  • Gonzales
  • Guadalupe
  • Hays (East of I-35)
  • Jackson (north of US 59)
  • Karnes
  • Lavaca
  • Lee
  • Travis (East of I-35)
  • Victoria (North of US 59)
  • Waller
  • Washington
  • Wharton (North of US 59)
  • Wilson.

For more information about hunting regulations, methods and seasons, consult the 2021-22 Outdoor Annual. Hunters can download the Outdoor Annual app for free for iOS and Android.

