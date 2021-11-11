Texas passenger receives hefty fine for punching, throwing trash at flight attendant

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK/KXAN) — The Federal Aviation Administration released a list about passengers who demonstrated unruly behavior on flights.

A passenger flying out of Texas received the biggest fine.

On Wednesday, the FAA said they fined a woman $32,000 when she flew from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to San Francisco on May 18 through Horizon Air.

The woman did not listen to the crew when they asked her to put her seat belt on, and she “punched and screamed at her husband and son, repeatedly, diverting flight attendants from their duties,” said the FAA.

The agency added the woman “threw trash at a flight attendant and snatched cookies from a nearby passenger.”

Another passenger that traveled from Fort Worth to Aspen, Colorado on American Airlines was fined $23,000 for “verbally abusing flight attendants after she realized her assigned seat wouldn’t recline.”

The woman also did not wear a face covering and hit a flight attendant, said the FAA.

10 passengers received fines that totaled around $225,000 for disruptive behavior, and the costs varied from $9,000 up to $32,000.

The FAA has created a “Zero Tolerance” policy regarding unruly behavior on commercial flights, and the agency said this has decreased the number of incidents but “the rate remains too high.”

According to KXAN, some major airlines are now banning people from being able to travel with them, if they do not follow their rules.