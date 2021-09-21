Texas pet resort owner ‘heartbroken’ after 59 families lose animals in fire

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The owner of the Ponderosa Pet Resort in Georgetown is offering his condolences after at least 75 animals were killed in a fire at the facility over the weekend.

“I am emotionally overwhelmed by the accidental fire on Saturday night at our business,” writes Phillip Paris in his Monday statement. “Fifty-nine families are affected and their best friends won’t be coming home. As a dog owner, I feel their heartbreak intensely.”

The deadly fire at the Williamson County pet facility happened at around 11 p.m. Sept. 18, when fire crews say they arrived to find “the worst possible” conditions of flames and smoke. Georgetown Fire Department says the animals likely died from smoke inhalation.

Paris says the fire was “100% accidental” and that he’s working with a local veterinarian to make sure families get their pets’ remains however they wish.

Paris added in his statement:

“We are working through the fog of our own grief, but we know each family is pained more than we are. It is soul-wrenching to lose a friend suddenly and without warning. I realize this, and grieve for each life lost, and the families disrupted by this tragedy.” Phillip Paris, Ponderosa Pet Resort owner

Georgetown authorities say they’re working to determine the cause of the blaze, though they say there’s no indication the fire was intentionally set.

Paris says Ponderosa Pet Resort will work to find what can be done to prevent incidents like this in the future.