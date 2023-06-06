Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Waco Police Department has issued an apology after an officer shot and killed a dog on Saturday while going to the wrong house on a burglary call.

In a press release, the department said dispatchers put 3204 North 20th A Street into a GPS system, but it autocorrected to 3204 North 20th Street.

Officers went there because dispatchers received information from someone screaming a male kicked her door in and asked for officers to come. Officials said dispatch also heard a male’s voice in the background stating, “I’m not trying to hurt you,” before the line went dead.

When the officers arrived at the wrong address, they said a back door was open, which matched information from the original call. The officers said they announced themselves and multiple dogs ran towards them.

One dog, identified later as Finn, reportedly lunged at an officer twice, prompting the officer to shoot the dog. Finn’s owner took him to an emergency center, where the dog died from his injuries.

A Waco police commander met the family at the clinic, offered his sympathy and provided information regarding services provided as a result of the incident, according to a press release.

To keep this from happening again, Waco PD is directing dispatchers to evaluate any address

that occurs on any of the streets that have an adjacent “A” street. The department is also working with the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system manufacturer to ensure that steps are taken to prevent this kind of mistake.

Waco PD said officers addressed the original incident after realizing they were dispatched to the wrong house. No injuries were reported and no arrests were made from the original call.