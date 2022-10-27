AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas public safety officials are expected to further discuss the Uvalde school shooting in an open meeting Thursday.

The Public Safety Commission, a five-member group that oversees the Texas Department of Public Safety, plans to meet at DPS headquarters in central Austin at 9 a.m. Agenda documents list that a “Uvalde Update” is in store under the “directors report” portion of the meeting.

This comes after at least seven Texas DPS officers were put under investigation for their response to the May 24 shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. DPS has not released any names or information about them.

Public comment portion of Oct. 27’s Public Safety Commission meeting. The commission is expected to give an update on the Uvalde school shooting during the public meeting. (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)

Last week, Sgt. Juan Maldonado was the first DPS official to be terminated over his response to the mass shooting. He was one of the first to respond to the school.

Earlier this month, another former DPS official who is under investigation for her response, Crimson Elizondo, was found to be hired onto the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Police Department, according to records obtained by KXAN. The district then terminated Elizondo after media reports about her hiring.

Ninety-one DPS troopers total responded to Robb Elementary that day after reports of an active shooter situation.

KXAN’s Monica Madden is attending Thursday’s meeting. She will be live tweeting updates, which can be viewed below.

Members of the community who wish to view Thursday’s meeting can do so online using the Texas DPS YouTube channel.