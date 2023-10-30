TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Quail hunting season started up on Oct. 28 and Texas’ quail population is highest its been in years, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

“Statewide, we are still far from where we would like to be and drought conditions this summer caused us to temper expectations,” said John McLaughlin, the leader of TPWD’s Upland Game Bird Program. “But with that said, quail populations are likely in their strongest position since 2018-19 and primed to grow if winter and spring conditions are favorable again in 2024.”

TPWD surveys reportedly indicate that there is currently an increased number of bobwhite quail and scaled quail thanks to spring rainfall and cooler temperatures.

According to the TPWD, South Texas, gulf coast prairies, the Texas Panhandle and the Trans-Pecos all saw good numbers this year. The numbers are good but the populations are still in recovery.

“While bobwhite populations are still recovering in these regions, and drought has threatened progress in the short-term, there should be good opportunities to put dogs on the ground and enjoy a hunt with family and friends this season,” said McLaughlin.

If current conditions hold, conditions for quail populations will be favorable ahead of next spring, according to TPWD.

For more information, visit the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department online.