HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas Rent Relief Program has $96M remaining to help Texans affected by the pandemic and you now have a chance to benefit if you are past due on rent and utilities.
Texas Rent Relief Program will accept new applications for rent and utility assistance from Tuesday, March 14 at 8 a.m. (CST) time until Tuesday, March 28 at 11:59 p.m. (CST).
How to call Texas Rent Relief
Call Toll-Free: 1-833-9TX-RENT • 1-833-989-7368
Phone lines are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Texas time. Help is also available in multiple languages.
How to qualify for Texas Rent Relief Program
- If your rent is past due, current and up to 2 months of expected rent costs, you could qualify.
- If you are past due, current and up to 2 months of expected utility and home energy expenses, you could also qualify.
- After the initial 3 months of current/future assistance, renters may able to apply for 3 additional months of assistance if funds were still available.
Landlords can apply if they’ve paid on behalf of tenants.
Resources
- Landlord Checklist
- Tenant Checklist
- Tenant Application and Certification
- Landlord Certification
- Tenant Certification
- Utility Provider Certification
- IRS W-9 Form
- Appeal Form