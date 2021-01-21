Texas school bus driver creates ‘memory bears’ for those who have lost someone

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mary Galindo works as a Levelland school bus driver, but on her off-time, she’s busy creating ‘memory bears’ for people who have lost someone close to them.

Galindo made her first bear back in 2019 when her dad passed away. She used his old Sunday shirts and transformed them into three memorable keepsakes for her family.

“It gave me comfort and peace when I made my dad’s,” said Galindo. “And when I think about him, I always hug his bear and I say a prayer.”

It’s the same feeling of peace and joy she is now working to give other people, who will send in old items of loved ones to be sewn into a bear.

“I’ve gotten shirts, I’ve gotten blouses, several nightgowns, [and] there’s been two or three bathrobes,” said Galindo.

Each item carries a story, whether it’s the favorite worn-out shirt from someone’s husband or even the unused blanket of a stillborn baby.

And Galindo makes sure each bear holds those precious memories in a unique way.

“The ones I talk to have told me they feel a bond with the bear,” said Galindo. “I think they say the same prayer I do, and they feel good. And that makes me happy.”

You can contact Mrs. Mary Galindo “for all your sewing masterpieces,” by texting (806) 893- 2812 or going to one of her Facebook pages, Here or Here.