Texas SNAP recipients to receive more money through February

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – People who receive funds through SNAP will continue to get the extra money that was added earlier to help families get through the pandemic.

The 15% increase in funding that was set to expire now will continue through February, said an announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott.

SNAP helps 1.6 million low-income people in Texas. It is administered through the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

The decision to extend the benefits is part of the state’s continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the announcement said.

“We will continue to provide Texas families with the resources they need to put food on the table and provide for their loved ones,” Abbott said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51