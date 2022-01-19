Texas teen charged with murder of girlfriend, who was fatally shot 22 times, appears in court

HOUSTON (KETK) – A teenager was in court on Wednesday after being accused of fatally shooting his 16-year-old girlfriend 22 times in Houston, said investigators. The teenagers were possibly involved in a love triangle, according to authorities.

Frank Deleon Jr., 17, was arrested on Monday and charged with the murder of Diamond Alvarez, wrote our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The boyfriend paid his bail of $250,000 and was released from jail on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Jan. 11, and more information about the shooting was shared in court.

Prosecutors said, Deleon pulled out a gun on Alvarez and another girlfriend at different times.

When the 17-year-old was being arrested, law enforcement discovered a suitcase with clothes and toiletries, “proving he wasn’t going on a short trip.” Alvarez’s sister said Diamond and Deleon had dated for six months, but they had separated.

The pair texted each other on Jan. 9, and Deleon asked Alvarez to not tell the other girl about their relationship. He messaged her several times, “don’t ruin this for me.” Alvarez and Deleon made plans to meet at 9:30 p.m. at a park in the 15400 block of Park Manor, and the girl’s sister advised her not meet him.

“We came to the field. I told him, I would only talk to him in the field,” Alvarez texted her sister.

Alvarez’s family said the girl was walking their dog “Peanut,” then they heard what sounded like gunshots. Alvarez’s mother called her, but she did not pick up the phone. The victim’s mother and stepfather headed outside and found the dog alone, and they believed something was wrong.

The family looked around the neighborhood and found Alvarez lying in a field. 10 shell casings were discovered near Alvarez’s body, and the gunshot wounds appeared to have happened while the victim was lying on her back.

During the court hearing, Deleon also said he and Alvarez were “kind of seeing each other.”

He mentioned the victim was stalking him, and he had not talked to her since Jan. 8. Deleon also told authorities on the night of the shooting, he had walked to a convenience store but stopped.

“He recently owned a 9mm gun,” said prosecutors, but Deleon stated he did not have it anymore since New Year’s.

Second girlfriend discusses alleged violence

The girlfriend said there was an argument at a Quinceañera. She informed investigators that she messaged Alvarez on the day of the shooting regarding the relationship with Deleon. She also sent Deleon screenshots of her conversation with Alvarez. The girlfriend said Alvarez was violent with her and took out a gun on her.