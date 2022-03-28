CYPRESS, Texas (KETK) – A woman presented herself at court on Monday in the Houston area after she was charged with intoxication manslaughter.

26-year-old Arely Razo’s girlfriend was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Friday, said our NBC affiliate KPRC.

Razo’s bond was set at $30,000, and she was released on bail on Sunday, according to court documents. She appeared in court and will be called to court again. Razo is also waiting to have a lawyer assigned to her.

The crash happened on March 25. Razo and her girlfriend were in a red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze in the 12500 block of Telge Road. Then, around 2:20 a.m. the vehicle struck a raised curb and Razo lost control of the car and hit a tree, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The vehicle stopped in a grassy ditch, and Razo’s girlfriend, Veronica Yolanda Hernandez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, Razo was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, and she appeared to be intoxicated, said investigators.

A witness reported to deputies that the women were seen leaving a bar that was close by before the crash, reported KPRC.