Texas woman stole more than $30,000 while working for USPS

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman has pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of public money, according to a report from our NBC affiliate KPRC.
The report states that 35-year-old Tranese Nicole Mitchel was a lead sales and service clerk with the U.S. Postal Service. Authorities said that she issued fraudulent refunds with money orders and then cashed against her register at the post office.
Mitchel admitted to cashing out $29,947 and used the money for her own benefit. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen accepted the plea and set sentencing for April 11.
She is facing up to 10 years in federal prison along with a maximum of a $250,000 fine. Mitchel will be out on bond until her April sentencing date.