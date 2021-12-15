Texas woman stole more than $30,000 while working for USPS

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in Boys Town, Neb. The United States Post Office said Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 that it has chosen Oshkosh Defense to build its next-generation mail-delivery vehicle, part of an effort to make the USPS more environmentally friendly by switching a portion of its huge fleet to electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Houston woman has pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of public money, according to a report from our NBC affiliate KPRC.

The report states that 35-year-old Tranese Nicole Mitchel was a lead sales and service clerk with the U.S. Postal Service. Authorities said that she issued fraudulent refunds with money orders and then cashed against her register at the post office.

Mitchel admitted to cashing out $29,947 and used the money for her own benefit. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen accepted the plea and set sentencing for April 11.

She is facing up to 10 years in federal prison along with a maximum of a $250,000 fine. Mitchel will be out on bond until her April sentencing date.