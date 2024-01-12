AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whether it’s Ford, Chevrolet or Ram — in Texas, the pickup reigns supreme.

The top three most popular cars in the state last year were pickups, according to a new study by iSeeCars that analyzed more than 9.2 million used car sales nationwide.

In 2023, 4.0% of all used car sales in Texas were Ford F-150s, more than any other vehicle. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was second, at 3.3%, ahead of the Ram 1500 at 2.3%.

Toyotas were also popular, with both the Camry and the Corolla in the top five statewide.

The top five in Austin were very similar, with the Toyota RAV4 replacing the Corolla. The Chevrolet Equinox ranked third nationwide, ahead of the Ram 1500 and Toyota Camry.

Don’t see the table above? Click here.

“Trucks have been so dominant in the U.S. market for so long that it’s strange to see the Ram lose its top-three ranking, even to an SUV as popular as the Chevrolet Equinox,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst with iSeeCars. “This shift reflects the jump in gas prices during 2023, which led many consumers to move away from large trucks and SUVs and into smaller, more fuel-efficient models.”

For those looking to move away from fuel-powered cars altogether, the Tesla Model 3 was the most popular used car in the U.S., accounting for 34.9% of all electric vehicles last year, although that was down from 40% in 2022.

The Tesla Model Y was second last year, at 11.9% of used car sales, ahead of the Chevrolet Bolt at 6.9%.

The Ford F-150 was the most popular used car in 34 states, while the Chevrolet Equinox was most popular in seven states, primarily around the Great Lakes.