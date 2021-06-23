This Buc-ee’s store in Texas won’t hold world’s largest title after new location is built in Tennessee

(KETK/ KXAN)- The largest Buc-ee’s in Texas could soon lose their title after a new store is built.

The Buc-ee’s in New Braunfels holds the record for the largest convenience store at 66,335 square-feet.

Texans can find food, drinks and some of the cleanest bathrooms in the state at the location.

Recently, Buc-ee’s announced they are building a new store in Sevierville, Tennessee that will be 74,000 square-feet.

The company is working with Kituwah, LLC and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to construct the gas station that will have 120 fuel pumps, charging stations for electric cars, and a car wash that is 250 feet long, according to our sister station WATE.

The store in Sevierville is the second one that will be built in Tennessee. Buc-ee’s previously announced they were building a location in Crossville that will be complete in 2022. The new building will be between Nashville and Knoxville.

Buc-ee’s has now opened locations outside of Texas in places like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina.

The company was founded in 1982 by Arch Aplin and Don Wasek.

Aplin was recently appointed as the new chairman of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission.