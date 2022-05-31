DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay.

This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews.

Because we love North Texas so much and are competitive, we wanted to see if North Texas made the list and sadly no, but that’s okay, there are still a lot of great bakeries in our area.

According to the report, though, the best bakery in Texas is Mi Tierra Café y Panadería in San Antonio. This bakery has a storied past, rich in character.

As stated on their website, this bakery dates all the way back to 1941, when Pedro and Cruz Cortez opened a humble, three-table cafe for workers and farmers in the area. Since then the establishment has grown and seats more than 500 people.

Talk about a Texas icon. To see what bakeries are the best in other states, visit mashed.