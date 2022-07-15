Illinois is now the 11th state in the United States to legalize the purchase and possession of recreational marijuana.

TEXAS (KETK) — The legalization of marijuana has been a hot topic across the nation, and especially in Texas, for many years.

While there are many who would like to see marijuana legalized for recreational use, the argument for medicinal-only use has been a much easier one to find compromise on. But did you know that even a state like Texas has legalized the medical use of cannabis?

Albeit, the accessibility as well as the overall potency of the products are not as high as states like Colorado, Oklahoma or California, but it is still available nonetheless. Texas has very specific and strict regulations when it comes to prescription-accessibility.

The medicinal use of marijuana in Texas has actually been legal for the last seven years, after the Texas legislature passed the Compassionate-Use Act in 2015, which allows the legal use of low-THC cannabis for patients with certain conditions. Texas law defines “low-THC” as a cannabis plant or derivative that contains less than 1% TCH (tetrahydrocannabinol) by weight.

In order to be granted access to these products in the first place, you must have a prescription from your physician, who can only write one if your diagnosed medical condition falls into one of the following categories:

Epilepsy

A seizure disorder

Multiple sclerosis

Spasticity

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Autism

Cancer

An incurable neurodegenerative disease

Post-traumatic stress disorder

A medical condition that is approved for a research program for which the patient is receiving treatment under that program

It is important to note that you must also be a permanent resident of the state and that your physician is registered as a medical marijuana prescriber under the compassionate-use program and has been approved by the state. Your physician will also be required to determine if the risk of low-THC medical use will be reasonable in light of the potential benefits.