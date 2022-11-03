BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Auto Theft Task Force arrested three men in connection with several thefts of cars from a mall parking lot.

The Brownsville Police Department said investigators became aware of an “auto theft crime spree” as vehicles were reported stolen over a two-week period at Sunrise Mall.

Jonathan Balderas, 19; Jose Delgado, 24; and Roel Rubalcava, 25; all Houston natives, were arrested and charged, Brownsville police said.

Police detail the investigation

Photos courtesy: Brownsville Police Department

Task force agents gathered surveillance footage and noticed a white Chrysler 300 was in the area when the thefts occurred, Brownsville police said Thursday. The license plates of the Chrysler is registered to an owner out of Houston, police added.

On Monday, an agent was monitoring the parking lot when he spotted the Chrysler circling the area. The agent was in an unmarked unit when he began to follow the Chrysler and called for a marked patrol unit, according to the press release.

The marked police unit arrived, and officers tried to pull the Chrysler over but the driver fled at a high rate of speed, police said. However, the pursuit ended near Anacua Road when the driver entered a neighborhood where children were trick-or-treating, police said.

Police kept the vehicle in sight and waited for the vehicle to leave the neighborhood. Police then re-engaged in the chase.

“As the vehicle fled again, it struck several parked vehicles, and all three suspects left the location running on foot,” police said. “

The three men were arrested and taken to the city jail.

Within 10 minutes, ‘they were in Mexico,’ police say

“An inventory of the suspect vehicle was conducted, and agents recovered a recording computer for automobiles,” police said. “This computerized device will program keys to any vehicle, and that key can be used to unlock/start a vehicle, said police.”

The Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Task Force secured several warrants on the suspects, police said, adding that McAllen confirmed police also have warrants there “due to the same M.O. used in their city.”

“The task force believes the suspects were going to different cities and stealing cars,” Brownsville police said. “The suspects are Houston natives and would travel to other cities to steal cars.”

Only three to five minutes were needed to steal the vehicles, police said.

“Within 10 minutes after they took a vehicle, they were in Mexico,” police said.

The charges

The following charges were listed by police:

Jose Delgado was charged with:

Evading Arrest on Foot: $5,000 Bond

Theft of Motor Vehicle State Jail Felony: $5,000 Bond

Theft of Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree Felony (3 Counts): $15,000 Bond Each Count

Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments State Jail Felony: $7,500 Bond

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3rd Degree Felony: $25,000 Bond

Total bonds: $ 87,500

Roel Rubalcava was charged with:

Evading Arrest on Foot: $7,000 Bond

Theft of Motor Vehicle State Jail Felony: $7,500 Bond

Theft of Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree Felony: $20,000 Bond

Theft of Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree Felony (2 Counts): $15,000 Bond Each Count

Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments State Jail Felony: $7,500 Bond

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3rd Degree Felony: $25,000 Bond

Total bonds: $97,000

Jonathan Balderas was charged with:

Evading Arrest on Foot: $1,000 Bond

Evading Arrest w/ Motor Vehicle: $10,000 Bond

Possession of Marijuana: $1,000 Bond

Theft of Motor Vehicle 3rd Degree Felony (3 Counts): $15,000 Bond Each Count

Attempted Theft of Motor Vehicle 3rd Class A Misdemeanor: $3,000 Bond

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity State Jail Felony: $5,000 Bond

Theft of Motor Vehicle State Jail Felony: $5,000 Bond

Unlawful Use of Criminal Instruments State Jail Felony: $7,500 Bond

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity 3rd Degree Felony: $25,000 Bond

Total: $102,500

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges could be pending.