March 31 marks the 26th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla’s death

A portrait of the late singer Selena Quintanilla is seen in the crowd following a posthumous star ceremony for Quintanilla on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Selena Quintanilla, the “Queen of Tejano,” was gunned down by the president of her fan club 26 years ago on March 31.

The Grammy Award-winning singer’s mark on popular culture has loomed large and continues on.

Marketed as her first English-language album, “Dreaming of You” was released in July 1995 after her death and sold more than 2.9 million copies in the United States. Worldwide, sales are estimated at 5 million.

It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and sold 175,000 units the first day it was released, then a record for a female vocalist.

It stayed atop the Latin music charts for nine months. She recorded four studio albums before “Dreaming of You.”

Last year, Netflix released a series on Selena’s life. It is currently streaming as “Selena: The Series.”

The show was executive produced by several of Selena’s family members and stars 30-year-old actress Christian Serratos as Selena. The show premiered in December.

Jennifer Lopez had her breakout role as Selena in the 1997 biographical film, “Selena,” and a star on the Hollywood walk of fame in 2017 was put in place in honor of Selena.

Yolanda Saldivar was convicted of Selena’s murder and is currently serving a life sentence. She is eligible for parole in 2025.