WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar) — A leader within the Texas Department of Public Safety was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to Williamson County jail records.

The Austin Police Department arrested Nathanael Haddox, the Chief Equal Employment and Opportunity officer for DPS, Thursday.

Nathanael Haddox (Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Photo)

KXAN reached out to DPS for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Haddox had a personal recognizance bond originally set for $1,000, but it was waived. As of Friday morning, the chief DPS officer was released on bond, according to Williamson County Jail records.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.