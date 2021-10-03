Trailer with antique cars inside stolen in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Police say a thief got more than just a trailer when he hooked onto one and drove off with it Wednesday.

With the trailer, he got two antique cars.

Temple Police Public Relations Spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin says any information will help investigators lead them to whoever the suspect is, “We do encourage the community, that if they know anything, whether they recognize the suspected vehicle, or see the vehicles that were stolen. If they recognize them, just give us a call.”

Police are asking for help from the public in tracking down the trailer or identifying the suspect.

Police were called to the 3300 block of North 3rd Street Wednesday night at 10:47 p.m. and were told a black 2018 Diamond Cargo Trailer with Texas License Plate Number 91016N was stolen. The trailer contained a black 1925 Ford Model T Roadster and a black 1926 Ford Model T Coupe.

The suspect is described as a man with a white tanktop, black shorts, and white shoes. He is believed to be driving a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The victims were in town for a Model T Show at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic & Convention Center. The total cost of loss is $55,000.00.

Arreguin says as of right now the Police Department does not have any leads, but if the person is caught they will face punishment.

“More than likely going to go to jail, or get charged with whatever charges need to be charged, and go on from there,” Arreguin said.

FOX 44 tried to contact the victims, but did not get a response.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers with tips may remain anonymous.