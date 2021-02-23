Train hits 18-wheeler in Central Texas, triggers fire and derailment

CAMERON, Texas (KETK/KWKT) – A train hit an 18-wheeler at a crossing near Cameron in Milam County Tuesday morning, triggering a fire and possible derailment.

The accident occurred at the crossing on FM 2095 about 6:45 a.m. Cameron is located between Temple and College Station.

Some nearby residents were evacuated from their homes over concerns about fire and the possibility of hazardous materials.

Fire units from Cameron and Milano were called to the scene.

Flames and smoke were visible for a considerable distance. FM 2095 was closed in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.