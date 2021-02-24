TUNE IN TO KETK: Gov. Abbott to give statewide address on power outages, response to winter weather in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be giving a statewide address Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. over the widespread power outages and Texas’ response to the winter weather.

Texas has come under intense scrutiny for why the state suffered extreme power outages and millions lost access to clean water, particularly after the deep freeze in 2011.

At the center of the criticism has been the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the company in charge of 90% of the state’s power grid. Four board members who do not live in the state resigned on Tuesday.

Abbott said that he welcomed their resignations. The speech is expected to be brief and will last around five minutes. KETK News will air the address live in its entirety and livestream it on our website.