Two U.S. Navy training aircraft crash mid-air near Kingsville

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday morning, two training aircraft collided over Ricardo, Texas, according to Chief of Naval Air Training.
The crash happened at around 11 a.m. in which two T-45 Goshawk training aircraft from VT-22 were involved.
One of the aircraft landed safely at Naval Air Station Kingsville, and the other aircraft’s instructor and student pilot safely ejected, according to CNATRA.
One pilot was taken to local hospital for minor injuries. No deaths were reported.
If anyone in the general public encounters any aircraft debris, please report the location to (361) 516-6303. Please do not attempt to move or touch any aircraft debris.Naval Air Training via Twitter (@CNATRA)
The crash is under investigation.
