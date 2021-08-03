El Paso community comes together in remembrance two years after mass shooting

Abel Valenzuela, local of El Paso, meditates in front of the makeshift memorial for shooting victims at the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart in El Paso, Texas on August 8, 2019. – The El Paso community is still reeling from the trauma of the mass shooting which left 23 dead and dozens injured. (PAUL RATJE/AFP via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KETK/KTSM) – Aug. 3 marks the two year anniversary of the 2019 El Paso mass shooting that left 23 dead and nearly two dozen others injured.

The West Texas community is coming together Tuesday to hold a memorial bell tolling ceremony, a resilience exhibition, demonstrations from activists and more.

“We’re all in this together. This kind of attack was something that was very much inspired by hate, inspired by racism,” El Paso City Council Member Peter Svarzbein said.

A Healing Garden event on Tuesday will feature community members, leaders and special guests, such as Dolores Huerta and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, to honor those who were killed.

“It’s 23 portraits of all the victims done in a beautiful format,” County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said. “It’s an opportunity to show how we came out of a tragedy stronger. We want to show the rest of the country that we can unite and heal.”

The dedication of the Healing Garden — in a county park space dedicated to quiet reflection among water and plants — will be closed to the public. Victims’ families and officials will take part in the ceremony.

On Aug. 3, 2019, a man opened fire on Walmart shoppers with an AK-style rifle in a massacre that has since been labeled an anti-Hispanic hate crime.

Authorities say Patrick Crusius — charged with capital murder under Texas law and hate crimes and gun laws at the federal level — confessed to driving more than 600 miles to El Paso from his home near Dallas to target Mexicans. Just before the attack, authorities said, he posted a racist screed online. He has pleaded not guilty, and his defense lawyers have said he has severe “mental disabilities.”

The attack is considered to be the deadliest against Hispanics in modern U.S. history, according to NBC News.