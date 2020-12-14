TxDOT to spend $1 million to improve lighting at intersections in region

ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation will spend more than $1 million to install LED lighting at eight intersections in the region next year.

“Nighttime lighting systems at the intersections that will have energy efficient LED lighting and will better illuminate the roadways,” said Rebecca Wells, director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “The LED lights are brighter and more cost efficient than our old lighting systems.”

Intersections scheduled for lighting additions are:

In Cass County: SH 77 at FM 3129.

In Harrison County: SH 43 at FM 2625.

In Marion County: FM 248 at FM 2683.

In Morris County: I-30 at US 259.

In Titus County: I-30 at FM 1993 and I-30 at County Road 2500.

In Upshur County: FM 726 at FM 1845 and FM 726 at FM 1650.

“Work on the projects should begin in March and take about a year to complete,” Wells said in a news release.

Highway Intelligent Traffic Solutions, Inc. of Cedar Hill, was awarded the contract for these safety lighting projects with a bid of $1.1 million.