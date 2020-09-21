Tyler Pounds Airport to receive $1 million federal grant

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- The Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will receive a $1 million grant, according to a press release from Senator John Cornyn.

The total amount of the federal grant is $1,020,400, and the airport will receive the grant for security enhancements.

The funding was made available by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“Prioritizing much-needed maintenance and safety improvements at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport will ensure quality transportation services are available today, and in the years to come, for all Texans,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I commend leaders in Tyler who worked to secure this funding and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state.”