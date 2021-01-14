U.S. Attorneys warns any violence at the Texas Capitol will be vigorously prosecuted

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) Following the violence at the U.S. Capitol last week, the U.S. Attorneys representing the four districts in Texas say they plan to prosecute any crimes committed at the Texas Capitol ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration.

“The First Amendment is a cherished right and bedrock principle of our great nation. Those who intend to commit crimes at the Texas State Capitol, rather than peacefully demonstrate, can expect to be met with a swift response by law enforcement and prosecution by our office.” Stephen J. Cox, United States Attorney

Cox, along with his counterparts Gregg Sofer, Ryan Patrick and Prerak Shah are preemptively warning those who plan to cross state lines to commit crimes in Texas, that their intent is to have them held in federal custody.

The Texas U.S. Attorneys are working alongside the Department of Justice to prosecute those from the riots last week in Washington D.C.

