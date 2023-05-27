AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas House voted 121-23 in favor of impeaching Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Saturday.

“We will not tolerate corruption, bribery and abuse of power,” Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, said in the closing statements of the impeachment proceedings.

The House vote had to decide whether there was sufficient evidence to justify going to an impeachment trial. Now that the House has voted to approve the articles of impeachment, the matter will go to the Senate.

The House General Investigating Committee laid out 20 articles of impeachment to the House members Thursday night. The 20 articles, or accusations, are the result of a two-month investigation that began after Paxton’s proposal emerged to use state funds to settle a $3.3 million whistleblower lawsuit filed by four former employees who accused him of wrongdoing.

The House General Investigating Committee called up the articles enumerated in House Resolution 2377 on Saturday at 1 p.m. for the House’s consideration. The committee scheduled four hours for the impeachment debate – 40 minutes for opening arguments, 20 for closing and time evenly allocated for supporters and opponents to debate, per a memo from the House General Investigating Committee.

“We’re here today because the Attorney General asked the legislature to fund a multi-million dollar settlement against him,” said Rep. Charlie Geren (R- Fort Worth), a member of the House General Investigating Committee.

“We have a duty and obligation to protect the people of Texas from elected officials who have used their office for personal gain… we should not ignore and pretend it didn’t happen. Texas is better than that,” Rep. David Spiller, R-Jacksboro, said during the hearing.

